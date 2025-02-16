Roxbury Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equita Financial Network Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. now owns 93,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 40,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $23.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $23.73.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

