Roxbury Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 1,184 Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

FDVV stock opened at $51.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $43.10 and a 1-year high of $52.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.69 and its 200-day moving average is $50.47.

About Fidelity High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

