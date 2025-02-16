Roxbury Financial LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV)

Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.
Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $322,000.
Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of XRLV stock opened at $54.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.00 million, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.46. Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $56.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.88.
Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (XRLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities, selected for positive correlation to rising interest rates and for low volatility. Stocks are weighted inversely to volatility.
