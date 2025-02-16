Roxbury Financial LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV)

Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $322,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of XRLV stock opened at $54.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.00 million, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.46. Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $56.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.88.

Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (XRLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities, selected for positive correlation to rising interest rates and for low volatility. Stocks are weighted inversely to volatility.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.