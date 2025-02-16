Roxbury Financial LLC Takes Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,875 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,550,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $233,050,000 after purchasing an additional 69,307 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,186,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,273 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,485,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $163,116,000 after purchasing an additional 164,152 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,591,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,422,000 after purchasing an additional 29,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,007,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $88,534,000 after purchasing an additional 932,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.2 %

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $26.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.80 and a 200 day moving average of $25.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 98.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $502,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 861,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,048,707.32. This trade represents a 2.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,100 in the last three months. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

