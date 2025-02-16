Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, an increase of 43.2% from the January 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 189.0 days.

Royal Unibrew A/S Price Performance

ROYUF stock opened at $75.58 on Friday. Royal Unibrew A/S has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $89.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.58.

Royal Unibrew A/S Company Profile

Royal Unibrew A/S provides beer, soft drinks, malt beverages, energy drinks, cider/ready to drink, juice, water, and wine and spirits. It offers its products under the Royal Beers, Lapin Kulta, Cido, Craft, Faxe Kondi, Ceres, Faxe, Original Long Drink, Lacplesis, Vitamalt, Mangali, Novelle, Nikoline, Kalnapilis, Egekidle, Supermalt, Polar Monkeys, Lorina, SHAKER, MOKAI, LemonSoda, Nohrlund, Power Malt, Fonti di Crodo, CULT, Lahden Erikois, Vilkmerges, and Lielvardes brands, as well as partnership with brands, such as Heineken and PepsiCo It serves customers in Denmark, Germany, Norway, Sweden, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Finland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and internationally.

