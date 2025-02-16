Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, an increase of 43.2% from the January 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 189.0 days.
Royal Unibrew A/S Price Performance
ROYUF stock opened at $75.58 on Friday. Royal Unibrew A/S has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $89.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.58.
Royal Unibrew A/S Company Profile
