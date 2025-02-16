RS Group (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Stock Price Down 10.8% – Should You Sell?

Shares of RS Group plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF – Get Free Report) traded down 10.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.16 and last traded at $8.16. 685 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 5,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

RS Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75.

RS Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products and solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.