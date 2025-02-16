RTX (NYSE:RTX) Lowered to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

RTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on RTX from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on RTX from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.07.

NYSE RTX opened at $122.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.65. RTX has a twelve month low of $88.90 and a twelve month high of $132.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $163.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Research analysts forecast that RTX will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total transaction of $1,813,226.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,750.45. This trade represents a 24.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. McDonough Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RTX by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RTX by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

