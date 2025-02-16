Sadot Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDOT) Short Interest Down 20.0% in January

Sadot Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDOT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the January 15th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Sadot Group Stock Performance

Sadot Group stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $2.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,184. The company has a market cap of $16.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.35. Sadot Group has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.62.

About Sadot Group

Sadot Group Inc provides supply chain solutions that address growing food security challenges worldwide. The company is involved in the agri-commodity sourcing and trading operations for food/feed products, such as soybean meal, wheat, and corn; and farm operations, including producing grains and tree crops in Southern Africa.

