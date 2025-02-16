Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Files 8-K Disclosing Change in Directors or Principal OfficersSally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) has recently filed an 8-K form with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The filing, submitted on [insert date],

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Sally Beauty’s 8K filing here.
About Sally Beauty
Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.
