Salomon & Ludwin LLC Buys 960 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 300.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SCHG opened at $28.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.88. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $29.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

