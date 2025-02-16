Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Short Interest Down 22.4% in January

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the January 15th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Sampo Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of SAXPY opened at $21.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Sampo Oyj has a one year low of $19.58 and a one year high of $23.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.91.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. On average, analysts anticipate that Sampo Oyj will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. It offers property, casualty, liability, accident, sickness, household, homeowner, motor, travel, marine, aviation, transport, forest, livestock, health, workers compensation, car, van, and bike insurance services, as well as reinsurance services.

