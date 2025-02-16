Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the January 15th total of 49,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of SDMHF stock opened at $218.50 on Friday. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a one year low of $158.00 and a one year high of $299.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.88.

About Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA engages in the production and sale of instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; advanced therapies; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

