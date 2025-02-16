Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the January 15th total of 49,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.
Sartorius Stedim Biotech Stock Performance
Shares of SDMHF stock opened at $218.50 on Friday. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a one year low of $158.00 and a one year high of $299.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.88.
About Sartorius Stedim Biotech
