Savills plc (OTCMKTS:SVLPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Savills plc (OTCMKTS:SVLPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Savills Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SVLPF opened at $12.73 on Friday. Savills has a 12 month low of $12.73 and a 12 month high of $16.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.76.
About Savills
