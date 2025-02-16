Savills plc (OTCMKTS:SVLPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Savills plc (OTCMKTS:SVLPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Savills Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVLPF opened at $12.73 on Friday. Savills has a 12 month low of $12.73 and a 12 month high of $16.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.76.

About Savills

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of real estate services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

