Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Bought by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNDE. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 40,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 10,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 17,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 106,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDE opened at $30.89 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $33.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.50 and a 200-day moving average of $30.34.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

