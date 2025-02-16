Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Purchased by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises about 1.0% of Lee Financial Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $6,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNDF. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 42,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 42,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 14,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $35.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.27. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $37.85.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.