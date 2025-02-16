Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by Highland Financial Advisors LLC

Highland Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 300.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 127,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,292 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.2% of Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $28.94 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $29.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.88.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.