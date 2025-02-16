Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Holdings Lifted by Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 200.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,512 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter.

SCHD stock opened at $27.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $29.72.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

