Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 140.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $27.79 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $29.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

