Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in January

Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Schweiter Technologies Price Performance

SCWTF opened at $585.00 on Friday. Schweiter Technologies has a 52 week low of $585.00 and a 52 week high of $585.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $585.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $585.00.

Schweiter Technologies Company Profile

Schweiter Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells composite materials and solutions in lightweight construction in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company provides extruded and cast plastic, lightweight panels, aluminum composite panels, core materials based on balsa wood, and PET foam.

