SDX Energy (CVE:SDX) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

SDX Energy Inc (CVE:SDX – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.37 and traded as low as C$0.33. SDX Energy shares last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 783,993 shares changing hands.
SDX Energy Trading Down 5.1 %
The firm has a market cap of C$75.75 million and a P/E ratio of 370.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.40.
About SDX Energy
SDX Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas primarily in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company holds a 50% working interest in producing assets in the North West Gemsa and Meseda located onshore in the Eastern Desert, adjacent to the Gulf of Suez; 75% working interest in the Sebou concession situated in the Gharb Basin; and 12.75% working interest in development assets in the South Ramadan concession.
