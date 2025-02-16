Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) Stock Price Down 11.4% – Time to Sell?

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SA) dropped 11.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$16.77 and last traded at C$16.79. Approximately 186,746 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 78,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.94.

Seabridge Gold Trading Down 15.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$17.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.06. The company has a market cap of C$1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.30 and a beta of 1.09.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

