Seascape Capital Management Has $4.87 Million Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Seascape Capital Management grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services accounts for about 1.7% of Seascape Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 27.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $170.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.46.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE:DFS opened at $196.14 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $109.50 and a 1 year high of $205.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.75. The stock has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $1.98. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 17.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 17.54%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.