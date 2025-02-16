Seascape Capital Management Purchases New Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Seascape Capital Management purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 285.9% in the fourth quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 12,239 shares during the last quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 127,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 95,292 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Members Trust Co increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 24,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 18,111 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Group INC SD increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 334.8% in the fourth quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 199,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 153,249 shares during the period.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $28.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $29.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.88.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
