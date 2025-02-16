Seascape Capital Management Reduces Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Seascape Capital Management decreased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare comprises approximately 1.4% of Seascape Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,548,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,044,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $869,000. Finally, NRI Wealth Management LC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,896,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $406.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $384.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.67.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 1.8 %

HCA stock opened at $316.18 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.98 and a 52-week high of $417.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.19. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 586.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.02%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

