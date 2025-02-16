Secured Retirement Advisors LLC Acquires 141 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Secured Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 67,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,203,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,092,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at about $6,124,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $454,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 268.6% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON opened at $202.75 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.75 and a 52-week high of $242.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $222.30 and a 200-day moving average of $215.05. The company has a market capitalization of $131.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

