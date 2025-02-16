Secured Retirement Advisors LLC Acquires 296 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Secured Retirement Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 416.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,097,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,546,000 after buying an additional 2,498,437 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7,870.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,100,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,489 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 109.7% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,427,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,412,000 after acquiring an additional 746,840 shares during the last quarter. Manuka Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,306,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 17,047.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 292,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,950,000 after purchasing an additional 291,004 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $62.91 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.61. The company has a market cap of $80.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $1.0049 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.