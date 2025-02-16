Secured Retirement Advisors LLC Buys 929 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Secured Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 1.1% of Secured Retirement Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,656,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,584,515,000 after buying an additional 177,700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,797,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $787,186,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $858,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,513,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,243,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,597,337,000 after purchasing an additional 441,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock opened at $113.10 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.50 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The company has a market capitalization of $183.28 billion, a PE ratio of 114.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,834,266.92. The trade was a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $158.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.70.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

