Secured Retirement Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:EOCT)

Secured Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:EOCT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth about $10,665,000. Private Client Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,485,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $729,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EOCT opened at $26.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.14 and its 200 day moving average is $26.01. Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October has a 12-month low of $23.46 and a 12-month high of $27.28. The stock has a market cap of $39.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.66.

About Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October (EOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

