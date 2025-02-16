Secured Retirement Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Secured Retirement Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $13,387,000. IFG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after buying an additional 20,923 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 336,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,802,000 after buying an additional 18,480 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 264,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,778,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $77.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.75. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.72 and a 52-week high of $79.02.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2474 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

