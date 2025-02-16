Secured Retirement Advisors LLC Has $207,000 Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Secured Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 4,950.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 98,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,753,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at $535,000. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 45.8% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 22,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $95.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.85, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.45 and its 200 day moving average is $112.78. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $67.09 and a 12-month high of $130.24.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.70). Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 44,660.04% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 794.47%.

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.99, for a total value of $1,793,377.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mithu Bhargava sold 8,263 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total value of $863,400.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,012.46. The trade was a 38.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,391 shares of company stock valued at $16,805,912 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Iron Mountain from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BNP Paribas raised Iron Mountain to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.17.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

