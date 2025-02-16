Secured Retirement Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Secured Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 36,917 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 104,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $1,173,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,386.24. This represents a 32.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 262,818 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $5,682,125.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,846,696.60. This trade represents a 49.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 332,166 shares of company stock worth $7,300,629. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE:HPE opened at $21.73 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.