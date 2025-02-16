Secured Retirement Advisors LLC Purchases 1,176 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Secured Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.2% of Secured Retirement Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 70,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,422,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 15.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 33,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Finally, Precedent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $155.32 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $135.37 and a one year high of $167.11. The company has a market capitalization of $279.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Chevron’s payout ratio is 67.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at $161,192.50. This trade represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.13.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

