Secured Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 341 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Secured Retirement Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 45.5% during the third quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 59,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 18,662 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 139,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 42,854 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 50.6% during the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $59.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.74. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $54.77 and a twelve month high of $60.88.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

