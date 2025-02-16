SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Announces Earnings Results

SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 34.50 ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. SEGRO had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 1.36%.

SEGRO Stock Performance

Shares of SEGRO stock opened at GBX 731.40 ($9.21) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -948.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.10. SEGRO has a 12 month low of GBX 659.20 ($8.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 949 ($11.94). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 704.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 799.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Marcus Sperber acquired 7,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 691 ($8.70) per share, with a total value of £50,028.40 ($62,968.41). Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, asset manager and developer of modern warehousing and industrial property.

Featured Stories

