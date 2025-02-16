SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Short Interest Down 18.5% in January

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the January 15th total of 48,100 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 138,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SenesTech Stock Performance

SenesTech stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.02. SenesTech has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 4.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNES shares. StockNews.com began coverage on SenesTech in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on SenesTech from $3.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

About SenesTech

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

