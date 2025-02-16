Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Stock Price Down 5.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) dropped 5.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.24 and last traded at $1.24. Approximately 5,487,003 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 16,734,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average of $0.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.17.

In other Senseonics news, CFO Frederick T. Sullivan purchased 124,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.38 per share, for a total transaction of $47,474.54. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,960.72. The trade was a 5.31 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy T. Goodnow acquired 315,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.31 per share, for a total transaction of $97,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,310,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,506,210.05. This trade represents a 2.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Senseonics in the fourth quarter valued at $3,366,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Senseonics by 6,694.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,118,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 6,028,726 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Senseonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $720,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Senseonics by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,405,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after buying an additional 566,704 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Senseonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.

