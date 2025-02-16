Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.050-3.150 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

SXT opened at $71.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.92 and its 200-day moving average is $75.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Sensient Technologies has a twelve month low of $62.46 and a twelve month high of $82.99.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $376.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sensient Technologies will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sensient Technologies

About Sensient Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.