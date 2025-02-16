SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Stock Holdings Lessened by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 55.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404,001 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $7,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 4.0% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SentinelOne by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SentinelOne by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SentinelOne by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.56.

SentinelOne Price Performance

S stock opened at $24.81 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.33 and a 52-week high of $30.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.39 and a beta of 0.75.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.22). SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 37.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $210.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 82,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $1,938,758.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 959,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,658,092.02. This represents a 7.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 2,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $56,066.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 529,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,672,376.10. This represents a 0.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 357,341 shares of company stock worth $8,423,765 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

