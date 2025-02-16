SFL (NYSE:SFL) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.57 and last traded at $9.57, with a volume of 915161 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SFL. StockNews.com cut SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Fearnley Fonds upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. SFL’s payout ratio is 97.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFL. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of SFL by 831.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of SFL in the third quarter worth $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of SFL by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SFL by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SFL by 883.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

