Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,148 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDNS. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth about $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $295.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.45. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $241.29 and a fifty-two week high of $328.99. The firm has a market cap of $80.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $303.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.19.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.08.

In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 5,920 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.04, for a total transaction of $1,799,916.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,987,930.96. The trade was a 9.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 4,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.03, for a total transaction of $1,305,342.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,038,509.44. The trade was a 12.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,416 shares of company stock valued at $33,538,875 over the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

