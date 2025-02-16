Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $9.89 Million Stock Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,481 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,991 shares during the quarter. Allison Transmission accounts for approximately 0.9% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $9,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRH Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 46.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1,650.0% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $104.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.61 and a 1 year high of $122.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.11. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 22.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total value of $216,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,928. This trade represents a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 1,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $207,207.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,303,856.58. The trade was a 1.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,639 shares of company stock valued at $2,448,077 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Allison Transmission from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.75.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

