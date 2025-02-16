Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in COPT Defense Properties were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 150,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 233,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after buying an additional 13,302 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in COPT Defense Properties by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in COPT Defense Properties by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 647,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,051,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDP. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, COPT Defense Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Shares of CDP opened at $27.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.23 and its 200 day moving average is $30.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. COPT Defense Properties has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $34.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.98.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.33. COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 9.08%. Research analysts expect that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

