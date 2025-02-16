Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,483 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,483 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Collier Financial bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 3,883.2% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 559,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 545,936 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock opened at $46.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $32.49 and a 52 week high of $48.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.09.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.12 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 32.30%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Bank of America from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of America from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

