Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,549 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $8,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. bLong Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $847,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $100,869,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $154.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.94.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DELL opened at $114.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.12. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.49 and a 1-year high of $179.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 191.91% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $24.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.45%.

Insider Activity

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $1,145,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 236,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,864,657.56. This represents a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $59,750,657.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,059,962.61. This trade represents a 38.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 945,407 shares of company stock valued at $115,564,106 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.