Shimmick Co. (NASDAQ:SHIM) Short Interest Down 22.3% in January

Shimmick Co. (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,800 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the January 15th total of 88,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 438,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shimmick Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHIM traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.20. 3,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,979. Shimmick has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.63.

Insider Activity at Shimmick

In other news, Director Mitchell B. Goldsteen sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total transaction of $1,059,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,583,800 shares in the company, valued at $70,363,188. This trade represents a 1.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 77.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shimmick

About Shimmick

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E&G Advisors LP bought a new position in Shimmick in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Shimmick in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in Shimmick during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Shimmick during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Shimmick during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. 6.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, including dams, levees, flood control systems, pump stations, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridges, and military infrastructure projects.

