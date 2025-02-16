Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Short Interest Down 19.2% in January

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 185,700 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the January 15th total of 229,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 414,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of SGIOY opened at $7.06 on Friday. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $9.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.30.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 35.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shionogi & Co., Ltd. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Cabenuva and Apretude an anti-HIV and HIV prophylactic drug; Xocova an oral COVID-19 treatment drug; Finibax a carbapenem antibiotic; Xofluza, an influenza antiviral drug; and Tivicay, an anti-HIV drug.

