Short Interest in American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT) Declines By 12.7%

American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,860,000 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the January 15th total of 6,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Battery Technology

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABAT. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in American Battery Technology by 5.9% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 77,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Battery Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Battery Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of American Battery Technology by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dopkins Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Battery Technology by 76.5% during the third quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 21,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Get American Battery Technology alerts:

American Battery Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ABAT opened at $1.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of -2.89. American Battery Technology has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $4.11.

American Battery Technology Company Profile

American Battery Technology ( NASDAQ:ABAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $330 billion during the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Battery Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Battery Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.