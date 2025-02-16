Short Interest in Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Rises By 34.8%

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the January 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Basilea Pharmaceutica Stock Performance

Shares of BPMUF stock remained flat at $52.83 during mid-day trading on Friday. Basilea Pharmaceutica has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.87.

Basilea Pharmaceutica Company Profile

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products that address the medical needs in the therapeutic areas of oncology and anti-infectives. The company offers Cresemba, an intravenous and antifungal drug for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis in the United States, and the European Union.

