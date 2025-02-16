Short Interest in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN) Expands By 43.4%

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the January 15th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Price Performance

Shares of BPYPN opened at $14.21 on Friday. Brookfield Property Partners has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $15.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.70.

Brookfield Property Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.3594 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world’s premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world’s major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

