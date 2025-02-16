Short Interest in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Rises By 36.6%

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, an increase of 36.6% from the January 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 728,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several analysts recently commented on BEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. CIBC dropped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.37. 764,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,736. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52-week low of $19.92 and a 52-week high of $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.14 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.56.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.16. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.373 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -167.42%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. now owns 53,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 7,666 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 18,593 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 468,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,661,000 after purchasing an additional 50,945 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 286,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

